Jacob Mathew Dodson
1988 - 2021
Jacob Mathew Dodson "Jake", left for heaven on April 9, 2021. He made his grand entrance to this world on November 11, 1988 to his parents; Donald Keith Dodson II and Sheryl Grace Sears in Aberdeen, Washington.
Jake was a very mischievous, outgoing, and silly child. Which gave him the ability to become the strong man he needed to be to lead his life.
Jake graduated from Springville High School in 2007. 2013 blessed Jake with becoming a dad to his wonderful daughter, followed by a son and a daughter in 2017, and then his baby boy in 2020. He married his Queen on January 1, 2021.
Jake worked as an Electrical Technician for 5 years at Master Electrical Services. He loved his wife, children, and his family. Jake enjoyed going to concerts, the outdoors, and shooting guns. He was a proud American Patriot and loved his country.
He is survived by his wife Celeste, children: Kylie, Thomas, Averie, and Henry Dodson. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Keith (Rusty) Dodson II, previous wife Jennifer Dodson, brother-in-law Dannie Carter, and his great grandmother Pete.
The family would like to thank Master Electrical Services, the bystanders who offered aid, The Highway Patrol, The First Responders, Myers Mortuary & staff.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84404. A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to services 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place later at Myers Evergreen Memorial Park.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch the service, scroll to the bottom of Jake's obituary on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on our website indefinitely.