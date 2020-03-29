February 5, 1987 ~ March 14, 2020
Jacob Mora has left us too soon on March 14, 2020, at the age of 33. Jake is survived by his loving parents Nick Mora and Amie Dumas, along with his three sisters: Meagan, Chelsey, and Lexi, and son Tatum Mora. Jake adored his son Tatum; he was the light of his life. Jake was loved by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jake graduated from Clearfield High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and especially hiking in the mountains with his son and dad. Jake was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Funeral services in memory of Jake are being held on March 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary in Ogden. A rosary will be recited by Olga Salas at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Goldenwest Credit Union for Jacob Mora or VENMO under; Jacob Mora @Jake-Mex-Mora and Paypal. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
