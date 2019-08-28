Jacqueline (Jackie) Kay Watkins, 80, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was the life-long darling and beloved wife of Richard Carlys Watkins, Sr.. Born in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Verle John and Lucy Mae (Oller) Baker.
Jackie enjoyed her babies, sewing and quilting.
She leaves her husband, Richard C. Watkins Sr.; her brothers, Thomas Baker and Robert Baker; her daughter, Valeria K. Johns and her husband, Steve; her sons, Richard C. Watkins Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, Donald E. Watkins, and Curtis J. Watkins and his wife, Ginger; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and, several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, John V. Baker; her daughter, Yvonne S. Hajny; and, her granddaughter, Marcia J. Watkins.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park Chapel, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Burial will be conducted immediately following the chapel service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation and the American Heart Association.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude for the excellent care of Jackie provided by Comfort Worx and Sunridge Assisted Living and Memory Care of Layton. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton.
Condolences may be sent to: