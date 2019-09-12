James A. Aland

1942 ~ 2019
On the morning of September 9, 2019, James Albert Aland, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 77. Jim was born to Lowell Orchard Aland and Isabelle Crane Aland on July 8, 1942, in Montpelier, Idaho. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960.
Jim served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England Mission and had the privilege of serving under President John Carr and President Truman Madsen. His favorite mission areas included Dartmouth College and Sharon, Vermont, the birthplace of Joseph Smith.
Jim attended college at Idaho State, Brigham Young University, and the University of Utah. He married Marian Hart on June 9, 1965, in the Salt Lake Temple and was married for 54 years. Together they raised five children: James Crane (JC), Amy, Zachary, Patrice, and Melissa.
Jim worked 10 years for First Security Bank. He spent the following 40 years as a land developer in Weber and Davis counties. He excelled at problem-solving and realizing his development visions. He loved being part of the construction, and more often than not, you'd find him operating a big excavator. His talents have resulted in multiple subdivisions and two golf courses.
Jim served in many church positions, including bishoprics in Clearfield, and Uintah. His favorite calling was teaching the Gospel Doctrine Class, and he served in that capacity for many years in multiple wards. He was an avid reader of Church History and Dr. Hugh Nibley and had near-perfect recall of everything he studied.
Jim loved to fish and spent countless hours on the river. This was a love he developed from a young age and continued throughout his life. He was so passionate about fly fishing, he bought a cabin in northern British Columbia, Canada. He traveled there every summer for almost a decade to hook record size Steelhead fish.
In addition to fishing trips to Canada and Alaska, Jim traveled with Marian and friends to exotic places around the world. Some of his favorites included the Amazon, Israel, Vietnam, and Panama. In recent years, Jim couldn't travel as much and instead spent quality time with his children and nine grandchildren. He loved hearing about their lives and was a fount of stories and good advice. Jim was generous with his knowledge and financial assistance to many who knew and loved him.
James is preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Isabelle Aland. He is survived by his wife Marian; his five children: JC (Sheri) Aland, Amy (Chad) Pauling, Zachary (Jen) Aland, Patrice Aland, Melissa Aland; nine grandchildren; and his siblings: Roger Aland, Sherrie Eborn, Mary Jane Adams, and Joyce Olson.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Farr West Stake Center, 2132 West 2700 North, Farr West, Utah. Interment will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Bloomington, Idaho Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 13, 2019, evening from 6:00 to 8:00 a.m. the Farr West Stake Center, and Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Farr West Stake Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
