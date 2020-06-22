April 17, 1935 ~ June 8, 2020
James Arthur Ruggles, age 85, of Syracuse, UT, passed away in his home early on Monday, June 8th. Jim was born outside of Boston in Everett, MA on April 17, 1935. After attaining a degree in Business Administration and Sales, Jim entered the U.S. Army and became a Tech Sergeant and Nuclear Artillery Weapons Assembly Instructor. Following his time in the service, Jim dedicated his career working for General Motors until his retirement.
Jim had a strong affinity for planes and could spend hours watching trains travel by. He was known to thoroughly enjoy a New England lobster dinner and anyone who knew him could expect a bowl of peanut M&M's to be within reach.
He is survived by his wife Marlene Ruggles, his children, Jay Ruggles of Saginaw, TX, JoAnne Andolina of West Seneca, NY, Lelynn Ruggles of Bellevue, WA, Kathryn Ruggles of New Castle, CO as well as grandchildren and extended families.
He will be missed by all that enjoyed a good debate, some common sense advice and a cold beer.
Jim will be laid to rest at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park at Camp Williams, UT.
May he rest in peace,^in a comfy chair,^on a heavenly train station platform.