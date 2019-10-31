RIVERDALE-James B. Allen, Jr., 93, peacefully left this earth while under the care of his sons at his own home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on a homestead farm on December 28, 1925, near Burley, Idaho, the son of Alice Cushion and James Bird Allen. Much of his schooling was missed due to pneumonia. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII and spent two years on the USS Botetourt.
James was called to serve in the Palestine Syrian Mission. After 18 months the mission was closed. He finished serving in the British Mission, working in Peterborough England. He graduated from BYU and U of U with degrees in Education and was both a teacher and principal in Ogden. While being an educator, James and his brother Willard planned and built apartments, a service station, a restaurant and a home for their parents.
James married his sweetheart, Dorine Dugmore, in the Manti LDS Temple on June 15, 1963, and went on a honeymoon around the world. He had faith in God and a work ethic like no other. James was fiercely loyal to his wife and family and instilled devotion to God, family, and country in all he met. He was a simplistic problem solver, smart and very successful, but humbly gave the credit to God for these successes. "From poverty to prosperity with the guidance of the Holy Ghost"^is a quote he often used to describe his life.
James was active in the LDS Church and had a rock solid testimony of the gospel to the end. He led a long, happy, positive life and admonished others to "Carry on, carry on, carry on!" Surviving are his sons James (Arlette), Craig (Denice), Eric Todd (Cindy) and Rick; three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
