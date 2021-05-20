James David Aamodt
February 18, 1958 - May 16, 2021
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Rockford Illinois and Utah community and the world of tumbling, trampoline and gymnastics lost a loving father, coach, entrepreneur and acrobatic legend. Getting his start in Utah, Jim is credited with coaching 18 world tumbling champions, over 500 national champions, over 1000 regional champions, and over 2000 state and local champions. Throughout his career he placed athletes on 25 national teams and is the only coach in US history to place athletes on national teams across five decades. The majority of his career was at the Gymnastic Academy of Rockford, in Rockford IL.
Born February 18, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jim received his Masters of Athletic Training from the University of Utah. He married Lori Davidson on Sept 17th, 1988 in Rockford, IL, where they raised two amazing children Anthony and Bradee.
Truly a legend, Jim was inducted into the gallery of legends and Hall of Fame by the World Acrobatics Society. Most recently, Jim has been nominated for the USA Gymnastics Lifetime Achievement Award. His influence, attention to detail and excellence will impact the sport for generations to come.
Despite all the professional accolades his family always came first. He lived life to the fullest, making friends wherever he went. He always enjoyed a live ball game-watching his favorites, Alabama football and Chicago Bears. He was in his element helping others brainstorm ideas, volunteering at the Ironman Triathlon World Championship, and even participating in the event in 1998. He also loved his yellow 1973 Opal racing car, and the monthly car shows which he hosted.
Jim is survived by those who loved him most, his faithful and loving wife of 32 years, Lori; their children Dr. Anthony Aamodt of Seattle, WA and Bradee (Cameron) Osborne of Rockford, IL; beloved dogs Sadie, Gracie, & Belle; his parents David & Shirley Aamodt of Farmington, UT; siblings Camille Meriwether of Layton, UT, William Aamodt of Kaysville, UT, Julie (Dennis) Jeppsen of Brigham City, UT, Robert (Julie) Aamodt of Farmington, UT, and Daniel Aamodt of Loves Park, IL.
A visitation will take place for Jim on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. Masks and social distancing will be required.
For those unable to attend the service there will be a Zoom service with Meeting ID: 868 7439 2651 and passcode 123. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to the James D. Aamodt Charitable Gift Fund at https://utahcf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=2584
which will be dedicated to financing athletes in need.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com