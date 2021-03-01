James F. Hart

April 13, 1937 — February 22, 2021
Death is the starlit strip between the companionship of yesterday and the reunion of tomorrow. Mark Twain.
Born April 13, 1937, to Frank and Aletha Hart in Ogden, Utah, Jim, passed away Monday February 22, 2021, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim grew up in Ogden with his two sisters, Sharon and Judy. He played football at Ogden High School and graduated from there in 1955 and attended the University of Utah. Jim married his high school sweetheart Kathleen (Kitty) Milligan in 1957. Jim and Kitty had four children and shared thirty happy years together with Jim initiating many "Dog Piles" where one of his children would end up under a pile of bodies with Jim always ending up at the top of the pile. In 1989, Jim married Jacqueline Blanscett. Jim and Jackie had thirty wonderful years together, racing horses, traveling, and enjoying time with family and friends. Jim had an aptitude for business and worked hard to expand and grow his father's business and became well respected as a leader in the sheet metal and HVAC industry, working on projects throughout the country. Many contractors in the industry sought out Jim's advice in improving their business. After retiring from Superior Air Handling, Jim helped found other businesses, including; Harris & Hart Inc. in Ogden and Swan Lakes Golf course in Layton. Jim held several positions with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association (SMACNA) assisting contractors around the country.
Jim was a lifelong golfer, traveling to play many courses around the country and serving on the board of directors of The Ogden Golf and Country Club. He also enjoyed time spent pheasant and antelope hunting, and salmon fishing. Family and friends will forever share the many, often humorous, stories of his adventures. Jim loved time spent at Bear Lake, frequently fleecing friends and family at gin rummy.
Jim left a lasting impression on everyone he met, especially if they had the opportunity to go for a drive with him. He will be greatly missed but, never forgotten.
James is survived by; His wife Jacqueline Hart, Daughters; Tamara and Becky, Sons; Brad (Robin), and Dan, Step Daughters; Karie (Sam) Jones, Lori (Gary) Lloyd, Joye Blanscett, Step Son Derlin Blanscett, 17 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Scott and Sheryl Starkey for their friendship, care, and support in Jim's final days.
Services for family and friends will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021. Viewing from 11:00-12:00. Graveside Service at 12:00, Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life following the service at 1:00 pm at, Comfort Suites 2250 South 1200 West Ogden, Utah.