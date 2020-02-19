April 5, 1929 ~ February 15, 2020
"Together Again"
James George Brown, Sr., 90, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on April 5, 1929, to Robert Leland and Alice Wilson Brown. He lived in Ogden most of his life and moved to North Ogden 2 ^ years ago.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during World War II and in the Korean War.
James married Leola Tayler on October 15, 1949, in Ogden, Utah. Leola passed away on August 12, 2017.
He co-owned a steel fabrication business. James was a ^Mormon.^He enjoyed woodworking, off-roading in his side by side, and camping with family and friends.
James is survived by his sons, James G. (Sandra) Brown, Jr. of North Ogden, Robert E. (Pat) Brown of Ogden, and Richard W. (Barbi) Brown of Harrisville; daughters, Lorraine (Steve) Harden of Ogden, Leann B. (Murray) Clark of Roy, Lori J. (Mike) Chacon of North Ogden, and Marlis Lehmann of Germany; 21 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Brown; sister, Mildred Teeter; brothers-in-law, James Kennedy and Harlan Taylor; by his special niece, Sandra (Mike) Wilde; and special friends, Chris Stettler and B C Eisenhower. He was preceded in death by his wife, father, mother, one sister, five brothers, two grand daughters; and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
The family would like to thank Signature Home Health and Hospice as well as his PCP, Dr. J. David Schmitz.
Condolences may be shared at: