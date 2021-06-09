James Gilbert Eddy
May 13, 1948 - June 4, 2021
James Gilbert Eddy, 73, passed away June 4, 2021. He was born May 13, 1948, in Ogden, Utah to Esther Felicia Stuart and James Wilson Eddy. James, a life-long resident of Ogden, grew up on the land his maternal Grandparents homesteaded. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1966 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Weber State College in 1977. James married Annette Kari Venheim on September 7, 1974. She was his steadfast love for 47 years, providing care and support up until his last breaths.
In May of 1968, James volunteered for the draft and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Vietnam until March of 1970. After his return from Vietnam, he was a forklift driver at the Defense Depot, Ogden (DDO), he then started his own roofing company (Eddy Roofing). In 1983, James began a 19-year career as a mail carrier with the US Postal Service, bringing smiles and laughs to all his customers. Later in life, James worked as a Tax Examiner for the IRS, from which he retired in March 2017.
James had an immense love and admiration for nature. If he could, he would've spent every minute hiking on the Wasatch trails or casting his fly rod in the middle of the Weber River. He enjoyed tying his own flies, black powder hunting, camping, golf, Coca-Cola and crossword puzzles. James loved creating with his hands and had a passion for woodwork. He was often found in his garage crafting heirlooms for his children and family, many of which are treasured today. Over the last 5 years, James' new hobby was anything pertaining to his three grandchildren. He loved being a Grandpa and never said "no" to anything they asked for.
James is survived by his wife Annette; children Sarah Elizabeth Eddy, James Wilson Eddy II, Esther Marie Hamilton (Aaron), John Daniel Eddy (Pei Jun "Mandy" Cao); three grandchildren Winston Aaron Hamilton, Oscar James Hamilton, Mona Mei Eddy; siblings, Patsy Knight, Judith Eddy, Leslie Eddy, Alan Eddy and sister-in-law Shelly Eddy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ricky Eddy and brother-in-law Richard Knight.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road. Viewing will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brio Hospice, especially Dr. Gary Holland and staff including Hannah, Christy, Tupu, Alex and Todd.
James' children would like to thank their mother, Annette, for her unwavering love and genuine care provided to him while he was sick.