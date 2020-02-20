James Glenn Frazier, 79 years old, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nora; his six children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered for his kindness and sense of humor and will truly be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: