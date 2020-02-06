James (Jim) Carter

April 8, 1962 ~ February 3, 2020
James Carter our amazing husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend passed away February 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born April 8, 1962 in Pineville, LA, son of Charles and Theresa Carter.
Jim served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves Artillery being one of the youngest Sgt in his day.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, best friend and partner in crime Kaylene Hickenbotham on August 8, 1980.
Wherever you saw Jim, you saw Kaylene. They loved to spend time at the cabin, riding their ranger, snowmobiling, and fishing.
Jim and Kaylene had three beautiful daughters Brandi Jo, Krystle Kaye (Ryan Bennett) and Kristin Dawn. He was blessed with six grandson's Carson, Anakin, Gabe, Hayden, Ashton and Ryder. He finally got his football team, the funny thing is not one of them plays football. His family meant the world to him, spending time grilling on lron Man, teaching the grandson how to fish and drive was the highlight of his day.
He was an avid stamp and hotwheel collector. Jim touched so many hearts and was friends with many. He could not go anywhere without seeing someone he knew. Norm, Jodi, Brad and Kelli thanks for all the good times.
He is survived by his wife, dog Yoshi, daughters, grandsons and son-in-law. His dad Charles, mother-in-law Charleen, brothers and sister: Rob & Eileen, Denise & Carl, Bret, Terrie & Kevin, Kristie & Don, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father-in-law, grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephew, great nephew and niece.
The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for all of the love, support and many prayers in the past months. A special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer lnstitute for all their care and support.
ln lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jim's name to the Huntsman @give. huntsman cancer.org.
A memorial gathering will be held 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah.
A celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Leadership Learning Academy Gym 100 W. 2675 N. Layton, Utah 84041.