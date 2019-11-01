11/03/1924 ~ 10/26/2019
James "Jim" Daniel Frew, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on October 26, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded and comforted by his wife of 70 years, June Carver Frew and family.
The fifth of seven children, Jim was born on November 3, 1924, in Ogden, Utah to Russell Bert and Laura Walker Frew. He was raised during the Great Depression where he developed a strong work ethic and a grateful attitude. At a young age, he developed a love for horses and other animals while farming with his dad and brothers, a hobby that he would enjoy for the rest of his life.
Jim had an inquisitive nature and enjoyed learning and reading which he always tried to instill in his family. He graduated from Weber High School in 1943 and attended Weber State College before enlisting in the Army. He loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946 at Adak in the Aleutian Islands. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he worked various jobs as a mechanic and an installer of milking machines. He continued his education with correspondence courses in diesel mechanics and business management.
On September 20, 1949, Jim married his sweetheart June Carver in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were blessed with one son, James Scott, and shortly thereafter moved to Hooper where they spent their lives together. Jim was a proud member of the Hooper community, serving as an elected board member on the Hooper Water Improvement District. His interest in public service led to a 21 year career in law enforcement with the Weber County Sheriff's Department. During his time as Deputy, he ran as the Republican candidate for the office of Sheriff.
Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors raising Black Angus cattle, horses, pigs, and sheep. His love for animals and working outside was contagious; his family will always cherish memories of time spent with him in that setting. Music was something he enjoyed and it was always in his home.
Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, faithfully serving in various callings. He and June enjoyed their time together serving in the Nauvoo, Illinois mission through 1988 and 1989.
Jim was a kind and gentle man who was very proud of his family. He will be fondly remembered for being a man of few words with practical wisdom, a unique sense of humor, and a sharp wit. He rarely complained and was a good example of enduring to the end. He is loved and will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, June Carver; son, James Scott (Princess) Frew; grandchildren, Lisa McCormack, Nathan (Kadee) Frew, Gina Frew, Jennifer (Jameson) Whiting, Jacen (Kylie) Frew, Tyler (Allie) Frew; sixteen great-grandchildren; and brother, Russell Dean (Phyllis) Frew.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruby Frew, Raymond Frew, Myrle Turner, Mabel Green, and Robert Frew.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral.
Interment will be held at the Hooper Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West.
