January 27, 1938 ~ September 8, 2019
.
James (Jim) Eldon Stewart of Jackpot NV - James (Jim) Eldon Stewart, 81 passed away on September 8, 2019 at home, in Jackpot NV surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 27, 1938, in Hurley SD to Lela and Frank Stewart.
Jim served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force, which he was so proud and honored to do.
He married his wife, Phyllis Ferry in 1968. They lived in Layton and Clearfield Ut. with their children.
Jim worked at Hill Air Force Base for 27 years and retired.
They moved to Jackpot NV, where Jim volunteered at the fire dept and worked 10 years as a Shuttle driver for Barton's Club 93 casino.
Jim with his rough cowboy exterior, would do what he could to help a friend or family member in need. He had a very unique way with animals of all kinds.
Jim was a proud man, who treasured his family dearly, always speaking so highly of all of them.
Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis Stewart and their children: Paul Stewart, Jamie Stewart, Neil Stewart, Diana Stewart (all in UT) and Brian (Teresa) Hugill (Jackpot NV), 11 grandchildren and five great grand children. And his sister Mary (Ron) Thurgood(NV).
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Keith and his sisters Phyllis, Judy, Carol and JoAnn. And a nephew.
There will be no services held, as per his request. His ashes will be spread at a later date. The family would like to thank the Jackpot Fire Dept for all their help and support!
"You will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts!"