July 22, 1937 ~ December 15, 2019
James (Jim) George Michelson, 82, peacefully passed away on December 15, 2019. He was born July 22, 1937, to James Hanse Michelson and Ruth Mildred Sadler in Ogden, UT. He attended Ogden High and Ben Lomond High and received a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College. Jim married Carol Jean Brown, the love of his life, on June 28, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. His wife and family were the focus of his life.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as music leader, stake missionary, temple ordinance worker, executive secretary, served in the Scouts and received the BSA District Award of Merit. He was very proud of his 12 Eagle Scout grandsons, his two grandsons in the military and his 10 grandchildren who served LDS missions.
He enjoyed genealogy, family vacations, singing, music and chess.
Jim is survived by Carol, his wife of 62 years; his children Kim (Debbie), Brent (Gaye), Bonnie (Bruce) Raleigh, David, Evan (Kristina), Debbie (Ryan) Short, Becky (Greg) Hales, Randy (Rebecca) and Richard (Karen); brother Lou Michelson; 29 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Herbert Michelson and son Scott Michelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held at Myers on Wednesday, December 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. and also prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: