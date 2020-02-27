James (Jim) Jay Steed

January 6, 1947 ~ February 22, 2020
Warren - Jim, 73, passed away at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home. He was born on January 6, 1947 in Salt Lake City to LaRue Ball and Jay Steed.
He married Joyce and they were bled with three sons, John, Jerry (Aimee), and Jeff (Mechelle). They later divorced. He then met and married the love of his life, Sherrie Schuler, who brought three children into this marriage, Danny (Kim) Schuler, Shannon (Rob) Rice and Scott (Amber) Schuler.
Jim joined the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired from H.A.F.B. after 26 years. He was then able to devote more time to his dream of being a farmer. Jim loved children. Because of this, he drove a bus for the Weber County School District.
Jim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many callings including his favorites, working with the Cub Scouts and Home Teaching.
His hobbies included wood carving, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling in his Ranger and spending time at our property in Scofield.
Jim was an avid animal lover and adopted every abandoned dog he found.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife; children; sisters Connie (Gary) and Lisa (Rob) and brother, Kenny; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his faithful, furry babies, Presley and Izzy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Ken Moore; and two sisters, Janet and Sue.
A special thanks to the countless staff at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home and Bristol Hospice who were so wonderful to Jim during his stay, especially Judy, who took tender care of him and his wife during his final hours.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 the Warren Ward Chapel, 856 N. 5900 W., Warren, Utah. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Warren Chapel and prior to the service from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate time or money to the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home, Bristol Hospice or your local animal shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
