James (Jimmy) Todd Ashment

December 4, 1969 ~ August 24, 2019
Jimmy Ashment, our MR. INCREDIBLE, passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2019.
Jimmy was born December 4, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jon Arlin Ashment and Joan (Mortensen) Archer. He was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada graduating from El Dorado High School. Jimmy served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Riverside, California from 1993-1995. He married the love of his life, Celeste Hadley on May 11, 1996, in the Las Vegas Temple.
They were blessed with four amazing children: Madison (Tyler) Whitehead, Devin Ashment, Luke Ashment, and Jenna Ashment. Nothing was more important to Jimmy than his family. Together they enjoyed many family vacations to Hawaii, Disneyland, and the beach. He loved going camping and taking the boat on the lake. He truly was a kid at heart and the most fun dad ever.
Jimmy has worked at Associated Food Stores for the last 12 years and loved his job and all those he worked with. One of the hardest days for him was when he realized he was no longer well enough to go into the office with his guys. They were his second family.
Jimmy enjoyed sports of all kinds, but his love and devotion for the Pittsburgh Steelers knew no match. It is difficult to find a picture of him where he is not proudly displaying some form of Steeler gear. He loved attending Utah Jazz games with his kids and recently attended his first NHL Vegas Golden Knights game with his boys.
As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jimmy served in various callings over the years, most recently as a member of the bishopric. More than anything he loved working with the youth.
Jimmy is survived by his wife and children. His parents, Joan and Dennis Archer and Pat Ashment. His in-laws Shauna Hadley (Ed) Smith. His siblings: Rick Ashment, Julie (Jeff) Knoell, Robin (Marcus) Stierwalt and Troy Archer. He is proceeded in death by his father Jon A. Ashment and his father-in-law Alan S. Hadley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Farr West 2nd Ward 2132 W. 2700 N., Farr West, Utah. Visitation from 9:30?10:40 a.m. on that same morning. Interment in the Plain City Cemetery.
