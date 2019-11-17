August 9, 1941 ~ November 12, 2019
James Joseph Clark returned to his Heavenly Father on November 12, 2019. He was born to Blanche (Babe) Aldous Clark and James Cecil Clark on August 9, 1941, in the old Dee Hospital.
He had one sister, Bonnie Hagerman, and one brother Jerold Clark. He went to Ogden High and Weber College.
Jim married Marlene Barnes and from this union they had three daughters; Jodie Bonney (Randy), Michelle Dee (Scott) and Pam Flores (Joe). They were later divorced.
He married Colleen Child the love of his life on September 3, 1994. They have been inseparable ever since. They were later sealed in the Bountiful temple.
Jim worked at Hill Air Force Base in the Data Automation Division as a computer operator and computer programmer for many years. He then worked for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as a Database IT specialist. In all, he had a career with the Federal Government for 46 years. In addition to working for Inkley's Photo and Davis County Schools.
Jim was a kind and giving person. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and cookouts with his family. Jim was a character with a great sense of humor. He was quick witted and loved to joke around. Jim will be remembered by many for his fun text messages and quirky emails. We will all miss his gifts wrapped in newspaper comics and crazy soda cocktails with a stick of celery.
Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has a strong testimony of the Gospel.
Jim is survived by his wife, Colleen; his children; Jolene (Jodie) (Randy) Bonney, Michelle (Scott) Dee, Pam Clark (Joe Flores); his stepchildren; Trent Holcomb, Heather (Jason) Bremer, and Tyler (T.J.) Holcomb; 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Bonnie Hagerman and one brother, Gerald Hagerman. He is preceded in death by his parents and step-son Todd Holcomb.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West. A viewing will be on Monday, November 18, 2019,161 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and prior to the services 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Myers Mortuary. Interment at the Clinton Cemetery.
