James Lee Cox
James Lee Cox died July 26, 2021 at the age of 74 in Layton, UT due to Parkinson's Disease. He was born December 6, 1946 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the son of J Harper Cox and Nancy Louise Griggs Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ella Jean Anderson Cox, and four sons, Michael (Holli) Cox, Syracuse, UT; Stephen (Janet) Cox, Boise, ID; David (Mary Ann) Cox, Brigham City, UT; Nathan (Emily) Cox, Clearfield, UT; and one daughter, Melissa (Tom) Little, Corinne, UT; brother, Joe (Terry) Cox, Sun City, FL; and sister, Mary Lou (Dan) Woodcock, Wilmington, NC. Family members were very important to him, and he was proud of his 32 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Jason, and one great-grandson, Wyatt.
Jim and Jean were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973. They lived in Raleigh, NC; Idaho Falls, ID; and for the last 40 years in Clinton, UT. They have always been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings in the church, including Bishop's Counselor, Stake High Council, High Priest Group Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and Ward Family History Coordinator. His passions in life were his family, genealogy, and temple work. His favorite times were as a Church Service Missionary with Jean at the Family History Center in the Joseph Smith Building in Salt Lake City and at the Layton Utah Family Search Center.
He served for many years as a member of the Clinton City Planning Commission, including twice as the chairman, and the Clinton City Board of Adjustments. He also served as a member of the Clinton City Council.
Jim graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1970. He was licensed to practice architecture in North Carolina, Idaho, Utah, Texas, and Arizona. He also held a Council Certificate with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He was employed locally for 25 years at Weber State University and then at Milestone Management for 9 years.
He was a beloved husband, father, and grandpa who enjoyed to tease, tickle, and tell punny jokes. We will all miss his love and humor, and we look forward to being together as a forever family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clinton 21st, 26th, 30th Ward building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1828 N. 3000 W., Clinton, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, August 6, 2021 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy, UT and also prior to funeral services at the church from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Ammon City Cemetery, 5226 East Sunnyside Road, Ammon, Idaho 83406 around 3:00 p.m.
Services will be live streamed at the bottom of James's obituary page on Myers Mortuary website.