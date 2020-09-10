James M. Briggs
Jan. 13, 1934 - Sept. 3, 2020
James Matthew Briggs passed away peacefully September 3, 2020 in Roy, Utah with his wife by his side. Jim was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 13, 1934 to William and Agnes Briggs.
He attended Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he earned his Master's degree. While there he met his wife Barbara Lee Gerber. They were married July 15, 1960 in the Logan Temple.
Jim was a life time resident of Manila, Utah. He was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim's life was one of serving - his family, his church, and his community. His legacy of strong faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, will be felt for generations.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter Lisa, and sons Matthew (Erika) and David (Becky) Briggs and 6 grandchildren, Avery, Niel, Eryn, Mari, Aleah, and Nathan. A daughter, Rebecca, preceded him in death.
The family would like to thank Heritage Park Nursing Home for their love, kindness and care of Jim for the last 2 years.
A graveside service will be held September 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Logan, Utah cemetery.