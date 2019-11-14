July 21, 1935 ~ November 8, 2019
James McMullin Worthen, age 84, passed away at his home in West Valley City, Utah on November 8, 2019. He was born to Joseph Manly and Leone McMullin Worthen on July 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. James married the love of his life of Colleen Peterson, on July 17, 1959, and they spent over 60 years together. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
James enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and camping. He was an avid hard-worker with the highest integrity and worked hard providing for his family. James was a Master Electrician and also was a landlord; he did both for the majority of his life. His fondest memories are the times he spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, children Carrie (Don) Worthen, Anita (John) Brady, David (Debbie) Worthen, Nadine Bone, Brent Anthony Worthen, and grandchildren Tristan Fronce, Chris (Vanessa) Worthen, Travis (Maddy) Brady, Tyler Brady, and Teisha (Jacob) Rees, seven great-grandchildren, and twin brother John Worthen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2850 West 3835 South, West Valley City, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday evening at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 and again at the church prior to the funeral service from 10:00 - 10:45 AM. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
The family extends their gratitude to Rocky Mountain Hospice and Home Instead for the compassionate care they showed their Dad.
We love you, Dad!