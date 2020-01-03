March 10, 1939 ~ December 28, 2019
James Michael Bromley passed away at his home December 28, 2019, in Bountiful, UT. Jim was born March 10, 1939, in Salt Lake City, UT to Doris Bettridge and William F. Bromley. He attended and graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City, UT in 1956. Jim then went on to study Political Science and Economics at the University of Utah, and in 1972 he earned his Master of Arts in Business Management.
In 1959 Jim was called to South Africa as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served for two years before returning home to Salt Lake City. He met his beautiful wife Lena Starks, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 26, 1963, by Spencer W. Kimball. They spent 56 wonderful years together.
Jim, along with his wife, continued serving the Lord by engaging in humanitarian efforts in many countries throughout the world. Jim volunteered his skills and talents to the Utah's Rotary International Club and served as the District Governor of Utah.
Jim held many leadership positions throughout his professional life. One of his main titles was Regional Manager of the Department of Workforce Services of Utah.
Jim served in the U.S. Army between 1957-1967 as part of the Utah National Guard. He was a member of the 625th MP company and attained the rank of E5 Sgt. He was appointed in 1993 as an ^Honorary Base Commander^ of Hill Air Force Base. Upon retirement, Ogden Mayor Glenn Mecham declared March 30, 1995, as "Jim Bromley Day" in Ogden.
Jim's life was filled with service and loving care for other people. He enjoyed experiencing different cultures and traveling around the world. Jim and Lena visited six continents, 131 countries, and all 50 states. Jim was an outstanding leader and an incorrigible optimist. He knew how to make everybody in the room feel comfortable and included. He lit up many different souls with his warm positive energy. Jim's life was full of meaning and light, and he always tried to walk with Christ. He was an inspiration to his friends, family and those he served.
Jim is survived by his dear wife Lena Bromley and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at 455 S. 1200 E., Bountiful, UT. The service will be preceded by a viewing from 10 to 11. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.