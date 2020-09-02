James Michael Cragun
January 20, 1947 ~ August 30, 2020
Jim Cragun passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was 73 years of age. Jim was born January 20, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Lewis and Beth Cragun.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
If you are uncomfortable attending the viewing or funeral due to COVID please join us at the graveside.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.