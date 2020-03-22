James Neldon Jones Sr.

October 26, 1943 ~^March 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. James N. Jones announces his passing after a brief illness, on March 14, 2020, at the age of 76. He was lovingly surrounded by his beloved wife Maryann of 23 years, and his children, Jim (Rebecca), Jeremy (Erika), Joshua (Brooke), and Jessica (Nathan) Koupal. He will be forever admired and remembered by his loving wife, children, and twelve grandchildren.
Jim was born in Cedar City, Utah to Andrew and Vervene Jones on October 26, 1943. Soon after his birth, the family relocated to Redwood City, California where he was raised.
Jim attended Brigham Young University, receiving a bachelor's degree in English. He then attended Medical School at the University of Louisville, graduating in 1970. Jim went on to complete a one-year internship in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. He then completed a Radiology Residency at the University of Colorado Medical School. Following that, he completed a two-year fellowship in Neuro-Radiology at the University of New Mexico Medical Center. In 1977, Jim joined Associates in Radiology at St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah where he remained for 42 years. During this time, he also served in the Army Reserves.
He married Barbara Lies on August 24, 1968. Together they raised four children and later divorced. Jim then married the love of his life, Maryann Pales on March 28, 1997.
Jim was Maryann's loving and caring companion, who she cherished and considered her soul mate.
Jim was an avid lover of cars and enjoyed nothing more than traveling to car shows with his wife, Maryann, kids, and friend, Gary Goucher. He spent years restoring hot rods and he and Maryann always looked forward to their annual trip to Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada.
Our dad found great joy in cheering us on in our hobbies or participating right along with us. From being on the sidelines at wrestling tournaments to hitting the slopes, or heading out to the dunes on motorcycles, he was always there beside us with love and support.
Dad's grandkids will forever remember him bringing a Marie Calendar's pie to every family event. They know he drank more Diet Coke than water and had a weakness for sweets! According to them, Grandpa was always the classiest dresser in the room. What they'll miss most is hearing him say, "come give me a squeeze!"^every time they entered a room.
Our dad taught us how to work hard through his unmatched work ethic. His retirement lasted less than one year. He couldn't stay away from what he loved and was still working at the hospital up until the very end. Being a caregiver, even beyond the life of a Radiologist, was a way of life for him. His faith and his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were near and dear to his heart. He was a man of unwavering faith, who was kind, supportive, humble, and loving. We will miss him dearly and carry with us his example of faith and love.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Vervene Jones.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a graveside service was attended by the immediate family. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be announced.
