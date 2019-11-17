1935 ~ 2019
James Norris Bean, born August 12, 1935, in Price, Utah to Joseph Ernest Bean and Katherine Annette Sax. He was raised mostly in Price and lived during the WWII years with his Grandmother, Annetta Downard Sax, in Price as his father served in the Marine Corps in the South Pacific and his mother worked at Hill Air Force Base.
After graduating from Carbon High School in Price in 1953, Jim joined the Marine Corps and served for four years, mostly in the San Diego area.
In 1959, he married Charlene Van Natta and they had two daughters, Leslie and Cindy Rae; they lived in the Salt Lake area. Charlene and Jim were later divorced.
In 1969, Jim married Jeanie Shallenberger Macrum and the family grew with her daughter Cindy Lynn and son Michael.
After a brief stay in Salt Lake, they moved to Lakewood, Colorado where they lived for 32 years. Jim worked for the phone company as a programmer and data systems manager.
In 2001, Jim and Jeanie moved to Bend, Oregon to be near family there and in 2016, moved to Layton, Utah.
Jim and Jeanie were married on the Fourth of July in Ely, Nevada and the marriage was later solemnized in the Manti, Utah Temple.
While living in Lakewood, Colorado he served as a temple worker in the Denver Colorado Temple, and in various residences served in many administrative, missionary and leadership positions in wards and stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time of his passing, he served as a missionary at the Layton FamilySearch Center.
While living in Bend, Oregon, Jim was an active member of the Band of Brothers, a group of former military men and women who provided camaraderie and many activities for veterans. While there he received a Quilt of Valor.
Jim is survived by his wife Jeanie Bean of Layton; son Michael Macrum (Alane) of Layton; daughters Leslie Bean of West Valley City, Utah; Cindy Briggs Battles (Alan) of Provo, Utah; Cindy Johnson of Hixon, Wisconsin.
He is survived by eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with three on the way, and one great-great-grandchild.
Two sisters also survive him; Joleen Stephenson of Taylorsville, Utah and Annette Flack of St. George, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nancy Herbert and CaraLee Ballenger and grandson Michael Ryan Macrum.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kays Creek Stake Center in Layton, Utah during the holiday season when his adored grandchildren will be in Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: