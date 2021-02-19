James R. Lamb

November 6, 1942 - February 16, 2021

James R. Lamb, passed way on February 16, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1 pm in the Roy City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.providentfuneralhome.com

