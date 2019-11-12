James Robert (Bob) Neill, 71, of Layton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 7, 2019.
Bob was raised in Layton, UT, by Marge and step-dad Glenn Palmer. He graduated from Davis High and served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. He ended his 40 year career in IT at Hill Air Force Base.
Bob loved daily walks with his wife and dogs, doing yard work, especially shoveling, and his wittiness was enjoyed by all who knew him. He leaves a huge hole in our lives.
Bob is survived by his wife Lori, children, Traci, David, Michael, Alex, step-daughter Brittany, brothers, Tom, Lee, sister Julie, plus four grandchildren, Jameson, Lucas, Jackson, and Emily.
A memorial will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Alpine Church, 254 W 2675 N, Layton Campus.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
