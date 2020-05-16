May 5, 1961 ~ May 13, 2020
James Stephen Angeloff (59), born on May 5, 1961, in Ogden, Utah. He passed away on May 13, 2020, at the University of Utah hospital after he fought a long, hard fight against interstitial lung disease. All who knew Jimmy knew that he was a very loving and generous man who would welcome you into his life with a hot meal, a smile on his face, open arms, and would make you feel like family. Although his life may have been cut short, he was never short on life. Always the life of the party and a friend to all, he lived his life to the fullest. There was never a dull moment when in his presence, from his famous midnight chicken to his many jokes and catchphrases. Not too many people are as fortunate as Jimmy when it comes to family and friends. Jimmy had more genuine and loving friends than most people will ever encounter in a lifetime. This goes to show what a genuine, kind, and loving soul he truly was. To say that he will be missed is an understatement but the love and life that he spread to everyone he met will be sure to last forever.
Jimmy was a sports fanatic and loved to be with his family watching Da Bears and his Utah Jazz! He also loved to fish, or as he would call it "ripping some lips!". He played football and was on the wrestling team in high school at Ben Lomond High. He sure loved his sports! His cooking was out of this world. Jimmy was famous for his chicken parmigiana, alfredo, and homemade pizza (don't worry he always made enough to feed an army!). He was a quite accomplished businessman due to being such a people person and always welcomed everyone with an open heart. It is the heart of a man that truly speaks volumes, and his spoke loudly.
He will be joining his loving mother Jean Angeloff (Picot), and his father James Angeloff in heaven. He will be greatly missed by everyone but especially his children Dustin (Dustin Son) and grandson Elijah (little man). Robert (Roo Roo), his wife Renae (Nae Nae), and his two granddaughters Alyssa (Lyssa) and Ashlyn (Ashy). His daughter Shyla (Punk) and her husband Zech (Zeeka Zeeka), and his granddaughter Ella (Button). As well as his stepson Greg McKay (Greggy), his wife Brandy, and two grandchildren Logan and Kadence. Stepson Kelly Guire (Monster) and grandsons Kelly and Kolton. And by his sister Sue Angeloff (Seister), her Partner Troy Bensinger and Nephews Tyler (Ty Ty) and his son Ryker. Dallas (Dal) and his son Dallas. The love that he had for his family will be cherished forever and will always be carried within our hearts.
I want to give a special thank you to the medical staff at McKay Dee hospital, the University of Utah hospital, and as well as the medical team at Western Peaks Specialty hospital, who took such good care of him during his final days. Another special thank you to his girlfriend, Christi, who made sure his life was full of love and laughter during his final months. I also want to thank everyone for all the love and support through this entire process; our family will be forever grateful.
With Jimmy's wishes at heart, he will not be having a funeral, but instead a celebration of his life in which all his loved ones will gather and party with him one last time. Everyone who knew Jimmy knew one thing for sure....He was ALWAYS late, so in honor of our Jimmy, his celebration of life will be determined at a later time. Rest easy Jimmy. Until we meet again. We love you! Always loved but will never be forgotten.
Condolences may be shared at: