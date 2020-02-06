October 9, 1946 ~ February 2, 2020
James Stephen Johnson, 73, passed away February 2, 2020. He was born October 9, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Harold R. and Dorothy E. Manley Johnson.
Jim married Ymana Marie Duncombe on October 8, 1970 in the Salt Lake City Temple. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a mission to the Central Atlantic States Mission 1964-1966. He was the ward clerk for 24 years and involved in church athletics.
He loved his family very much. He was very athletic and loved all sports. He exercised for years at the Roy Complex where he made many friends.
He also enjoyed working in his yard and garden. His humor will be remembered and missed by those who loved him. Jim was a commercial electrical contractor and owned Kitmund Electric Inc.
He is survived by his wife Ymana, sons: Taber (Rebecca) Johnson, Toby (Marie) Johnson, Nash (Heather) Johnson, Mace (Kinsey) Johnson; daughters: KeeNan (Michael) Engstrom, Dandi (Ram^n) Olvera, 31 grandchildren, brothers: Ray, David, Dennis, and sisters: Janice Swenson, Ada Johnson, Thelma Oleson Kingsbury, Linda Tingey, Diane Schow, Judith Hafen, Joyce Bullard.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Doris Jorgensen, Gloria Battistone, Stanley Johnson and Johnny Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at the Roy 17th Ward, 5725 S. 3750 W., Roy, Utah.
There will be a viewing Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W., with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church prior to the services. Interment in the Roy City Cemetery.
Send condolences to the family at: