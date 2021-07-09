James T. Call
November 8, 1929 ~ July 3, 2021
James Truman Call passed away peacefully on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born November 8, 1929 to Hazel Jane James and Truman Vasco Call, in Afton Wyoming..
He attended the University of Wyoming and earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. He served in the US Army in a MASH unit in Germany during the Korean War. He later received an MBA from Northwestern. He worked as a chemist at Corn Products Company, and later as a purchasing agent for Acme Resin.
He moved to Chicago for work and met his first wife, Charliene Hunt. They were married in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 7, 1957. For many years he was involved in the committee to get public support and build a public library in Bridgeview, IL. This library is still functioning, with many improvements since its origination.
He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years. While serving as a Bishop, he was instrumental in searching for and obtaining land for a new building for the Orland Park Ward, in Chicago Heights IL Stake.
Jim married his second wife, Margaret Kojs in 1980. They moved to Brigham City, UT when he retired, and purchased the Pizza Press Restaurant, which they ran for many years.
Jim was active in the Lion's Club, where he participated in multiple community service activities. He belonged to the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, and was very interested in family history. He enjoyed indexing and searching out his own family in preparation for temple work.
Jim lived his final years at Union Gardens apartments in Ogden, UT. Jim knew the composition of, and was knowledgeable about many things. Due to his vast knowledge, he was able to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He made friends easily and enjoyed traveling when he could. When on road trips, he would stop and read every historical markers.
He is survived by five children from his first marriage: James Hunt (Laura) Call of Fairfax, VA; Laurel Jean (Joe, deceased) Schmidt of Richfield, ID; Lynette Evon (Wayne) Ault of Munster, IN; Todd Verl (Zandrea) Call of Roy, UT; and Jonathan Lee (Kellie) Call of Polo, IL; and two step children from his second marriage: Vince and Rebecca (Thomas) Langer; and 27 grandkids and 33 great-grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, June Call Larson, and son-in-law, Joseph Schmidt.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Roy 7th Ward, 4900 S. 2000 W. Roy, UT. Interment will take place on Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 17111 S Camp Williams Rd., Bluffdale, UT.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com