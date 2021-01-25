"Pop"
May 20, 1934 — January 17, 2021
James Warren Kennedy, "Pop", 86, resident of Northern Utah (Logan, River Heights, Ogden) for the past 32 years and Rowland Heights, CA for 30 years, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Mission Viejo, CA. He was preceded in death by wife Vicky (Burton) in October of 2020 and Sharon (Child) in December of 1984. Warren was born in Brigham City, Utah to Emily Pearl Cheal and James Bruce Kennedy. He graduated from Ogden High School where he enjoyed sports, playing football, basketball, and baseball.
He married Joanne Dangerfield in 1951 (divorced) and had one child Kerry (Giles). Warren married his second wife, Sharon, in 1956 moving to Rowland Heights, CA in 1963. He had three children with Sharon; Kirk, Scott and Kim. Warren married Sherma (Fife) in 1990, divorced in 1997. He married Vicky (Burton) in 2005. He earned his A.A. degree from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, CA.
Warren was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in different capacities throughout his life. His favorite calling was that of a Home Teacher. He worked for Richardson's in the City of Industry, CA for 35 years, owned a sandwich shop in Logan for 3 years, and had rental properties for 15 years in Logan. He loved guns, cars, hunting, puzzles, western dancing and ice cream, which was a family favorite. Everyone who met Pop loved his warm and friendly personality; he will be missed by all who knew him.
Warren (Pop) is survived by his children, Kerry (Scott Giles) of Farr West, Utah; Kirk (Therese Audet) of Ontario, CA; Scott (Barbara McKinnies) of Murrieta, CA and Kim (Brett Koelliker) of Dove Canyon, CA. He leaves behind a legacy of 21 grandchildren, Jackie Parkinson, Jared (Lani) Giles, Darin (Angie) Giles, Brett (Melanie) Giles, Stephanie and Dakota Stockman, Matthew (Dani) Koelliker, Dylan (Janell) Kennedy, Rachel (Jay) Purcell, Austin (Natalie) Kennedy, Brittany (Michael) Loyd, Kelly Kennedy, Kennedy (Christian) Clayton, Ryan (Deanna) Kennedy, Griffin (Aubrey) Kennedy, Christina (Alex) Wilson, Sagan Kennedy, Molly Kennedy, McCain (Erica) Kennedy, Grayson (Madi) Koelliker, Madison Koelliker, and Quincy Koelliker and 48 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
