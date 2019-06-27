James Weaver

October 17, 1947 ~ June 19, 2019
Roy ? James Edwin Weaver, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer. Born on October 17, 1947, in Ogden, Utah. Son to Edwin Grant Weaver and Anita Marjorie Woodhead.
He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17, and served his country honorably for two terms in Vietnam and the Philippines from 1964 to 1971. He received honors in Rifle Sharpshooter, RVN Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, and the Good Conduct Medal. He held the rank of Sergeant.
On July 25, 1981, he married Denise Schofield. He is survived by his wife, and son Tony (Kacee) and three grandchildren, Parker, Lucas, and Kenedie Weaver. One older sister, Anita Louise Pratt, and younger brother, William Charles Weaver. One younger brother, Robert Brent Weaver, proceeded him in death.
Jim drove Semi trucks long-haul for Amber Trucking and locally for Jack Parsons Trucking. Later, he was employed by Homeland Security as a Security Guard at the Army Depot and Federal Buildings in Ogden, Utah. Jim's hobbies included CB Radio; late at night, he would speak to people all over the states and in rare occasions outside of the US. He took great pleasure in teaching his loved ones how to properly clean, handle and fire firearms. During the 1990s he purchased a 1970 Plymouth GTX to restore and take to car shows throughout Utah, and Idaho. He eventually, after several years, did get "Old Yeller" restored to the original condition.
Jim will be greatly missed by his friends and family, who were kept in hilarious laughter at his sarcastic banter, generous nature, love of dogs, the pride of country and gratitude for the Marine Corps.
A graveside military service will be held in Jim's honor on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist Memorial, Gardens of the Wasatch. 1718 Combe Rd., Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Vietnam Veterans Association vva.org/donate.
