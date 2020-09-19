James Wesley Anderson
James Wesley Anderson passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 and returned to the arms of his loving Father in Heaven and his parents who he missed dearly.
Jim was born November 23, 1947 to incredible parents Wesley Vernon Anderson and Helen Brown Anderson.
After graduating from high school in 1966, Jim started his College years at Weber State College. He chose to pursue the field of Electronics.
On August 9, 1968 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Barnes. They built a life together and chose to keep Morgan as their home. Jim and Gloria were married for 53 years.
Jim worked at Tucker Service, B&T at Hill Air Force Base and worked 36 years at McKay Dee Hospital.
His life was not all work. He loved spending time outdoors snowmobiling, riding ATV's and spending time at the cabin with his many friends and family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria and his children Leslie & Travis Hyde and Doug & Traci Anderson. His favorite 5 grandchildren, Colton, Aubree, Madisen, Brisen and Emersen. He is also survived by his brother Frank (Lois) Anderson and his sister Marilyn Lofgreen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Lewis and his brother-in-law John Carr Lofgreen.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00am at the Milton Church 1255 North Morgan Valley Drive. The viewing will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Walker Mortuary and Monday at the church from 9:30am-10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, go for a snowmobile ride.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Health and Corey Blonquist for the loving care they showed Jim.