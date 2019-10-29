June 8, 1938 ~ October 27, 2019
ST. GEORGE, UTAH ^ James Wilde Brown, 81, passed away October 27, 2019, in St. George from medical conditions related to diabetes. He was born June 8, 1938, to Miles Romney Brown and Florence May Wilde.
James was a descendant of early Mormon pioneers. His fraternal great grandfather founded Ogden, originally called Brownsville. His maternal grandfather was a coal miner in Coalville coming to Utah with a hand cart party. James was educated in Salt Lake City schools attending six elementary, two Jr high and two high schools. He loved meeting people. He thought his parents were smart sending him to many schools so he learned early to make friends. In 1955 at the age of 17 he joined the U. S. Navy. In 1956 he served two years in the Navy on the Island of Okinawa and San Diego. He was briefly in the U. S. Air Force. He was very proud to be a U. S. Veteran.
In 1960 he married Joyce Walker. He attended the University of Utah and is a 1970, graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Rutgers. He was a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC). He began his business career at the Salt Lake City office of the Federal Reserve Bank. He worked for Valley Bank and Granite National Bank before he helped found and serve as CEO of Wasatch Bank, Orem and Family Bank, Ogden. In 1986 he formed Commercial West Insurance Agency of Ogden. In 1998 he and his partners sold Commercial West to First Security Corp. later acquired by Wells Fargo Corp. In 2003 he retired from Wells Fargo and moved to St. George with Joyce.
They both love St. George and the beauty of the desert. When he moved to St. George he took classes in photography at Dixie State College. Starting in his 40's they traveled extensively including ten trips to Europe, They also visited New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Canada and Hawaii. After retiring he and Joyce did not travel.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joyce, son James II (Salt Lake City); daughter Jennifer (Ogden) six grandchildren and his sister Barbara (Ed) Silver (St. George). He was very fond of his nephews and nieces and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Shirley (Don) Hadley, Colleen (William) Burt, his daughter in law Lorna Raty (James II), his son in law Michael R. Ryan (Jennifer) and his beloved nephew Hal (Heidi) Hadley.
Gravesides services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Washington Heights Cemetery in Ogden 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403.
Donations may be made to the Primary Children's Hospital, Salt Lake City, American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choice in his name. Arrangements by McMillan Mortuary, St. George, Utah 435-688-8880.
