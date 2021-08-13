James Wilkinson Aug 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James WilkinsonJames Wilkinson, age 52, passed August 11, 2021 of Ogden, UT. To express condolences visit www.premierfuneral.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorthern Utah water supplier picks early date to turn off secondary water as drought lingersSummit Village project served with loan default notice; resort group responds with federal lawsuitWith ALS diagnosis, Ogden's Erik Thompson finds support; determined to coach, serve, press onWoman denies charges related to aborted Ogden burglaryWeber County Fair starts today, first Ogden Twilight show set for FridayPolice allege Farmington man beat wife and 2 girlfriends, tortured and killed petsFields narrowed in West Haven mayoral contest, 2 Ogden City Council racesMan repeatedly stabbed, Weber County woman arrestedGunnison prison inmate from Ogden dies of apparent homicideRiot charges filed against three Weber County Jail inmates, including a murder suspect +24 Multimedia editor's pick Best in the business recognized at Ogden-Weber Chamber gala Apr 16, 2021 0 The Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Gala on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Peery's Egyptian Theater. Latest News Goldfarb's go-ahead double lifts Ogden Raptors to 8-6 win over Billings Prep roundup: Fremont opens football season, takes blowout loss at Skyridge 'Doesn't feel real': Fremont's Mendelson makes Team USA youth national teams for both basketball, volleyball Weber County stands to lose representation as redistricting lurches forward Local homeless advocates note trend of people living in vehicles Top leaders from Church of Jesus Christ urge members to get COVID-19 vaccine, wear masks BYU football announces 2 games with Miami, huge NIL deal with protein bar company Morgan County man pleads guilty to automobile homicide in Ogden crash death