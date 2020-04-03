1919 ~ 2020
James William Chamberlain, 100, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Layton, Utah of natural causes incident to age. He was born August 26, 1919, to Francis Oren and Lelia LoRay Cook Chamberlain in Cedar Fort, Utah. Bill was the second of five children. He lost his beloved Mother when he was 16.
Bill spent his younger years working farms and stated his best year was spent as a sheepherder in the Smith and Morehouse area by the Uintah, Mountains. He was always accompanied by his dog Fritz. Bill was educated in Cedar Fort and Lehi, Utah. He married Nora Ileen Jacobs on June 14, 1940. They were later sealed together in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were blessed with four children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren. Bill lost his beloved wife Ileen in 2008. Bill and Ileen lived in Ogden and Layton, Utah in homes that he built for their family. He meticulously put in beautiful gardens for the family and neighbors to enjoy. The bulb companies of the world knew him well.
Bill's professional career was spent as a construction foreman for many prominent structures of Utah. He worked for Hilton and Carr Construction, Jay Ron Stacy Construction, and Peter Kiewit & Sons Construction. Bill was the general foreman of many large banks, structures at H.A.F.B., Weber Basin infrastructure from Ogden to Weber Canyon. The water tunnel from Mountain Green to the Mouth of Weber Canyon. Bridges and guard railing from Weber Canyon to Henefer, Utah. He built many large condominium complexes in Salt Lake City and Park City. He was also the foreman of remodels and additions at Weber State University in Ogden Utah and Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. He was also the construction foreman for the dam near Woodruff, Utah.
An avid rock collector, Bill was an active member and President of the Golden Spike Rock Club. He was an artisan in creating exquisite bolo ties and belt buckles from rocks he had found. His collections of polished and honed rocks were well known in Utah. He collected rocks all over the Western United States. Some of his rock samples are still on display at the Dinosaur Museum in Ogden, Utah.
Bill served in many capacities for the Boy Scouts of America. He also served in two Bishoprics for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Ilene, sisters, LoRay, Lucille, brothers, Lucene, Robert, his daughter in law, Heidi Chamberlain, his daughter Raylene Eriksson, son in law, George Eriksson, and son, Dennis Chamberlain. He is survived by Robert (Candice) Chamberlain and Greg (Jolene) Chamberlain.
Bill left this world with a legacy of hard work, dedication to God, family, and his fellowman. We will miss him always.
Interment, Wasatch Memorial Gardens Cemetery in South Ogden, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
The family requests no flowers at this time.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
