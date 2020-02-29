Our loving sister Jamie Ann Allen, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born May 28, 1959, in Ogden, Utah. She was born to James Rufus Allen and Pearl Eliza Toomer Allen. She graduated from Bonneville High School and attended Weber State University.
Jamie was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as ward organist for many years. She loved working with the primary children, as well as the young women. She was currently serving as the Stake Primary President.
She worked at America First Credit Union for 17 years and at Flying J (which became Tab Bank) for the last 15 years.
Jamie loved music, going to plays and Broadway shows, animals (especially big dogs), holidays, and anything Disney. She was a big fan of The Weber State Wildcats, the Utah Jazz, Ogden Raptors, and Chicago Bears. Her favorite hobby was spoiling her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-brother Blaine and three grandnephews-Lincoln Ray, Robby Allred, and Aceson Allred.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers, Peggy (Steven)Minster, Barbara (Robert) Raymond, Connie (Don) Ray, Jack(Lannell) Allen, Dale (Julie) Allen, Robert (Bob)(JoLee) Allen.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Roy Central Stake Center (formerly Lakeview Ward) located at 4900 S. 2000 W. Roy, Utah. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Myers Mortuary. 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah and prior to the funeral services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the stake center.
Interment will be in Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
As a family we want to express our thanks to the Roy Fire Department and other fire agencies that responded, The Roy Police, and many neighbors and ward members who looked out and watched over Jamie for these many years. Also thanks to special friends Rosco Rock Stack and Tanya Wilson. We love you and miss you already, Jamie.
