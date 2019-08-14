Jana Lee Conley of Ogden, passed away August 8, 2019. She was born November 15, 1959, in Ogden the daughter of Ray Wilford and Doris June Sibley Hunter. She was a graduate of Weber High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jana married Calvin Conley April 24, 1982, in Pleasant View.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and was the head of their quilting group; she was also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Some of her many hobbies included quilting, crocheting, leatherwork, bead work and making porcelain dolls. "Master of All Trades."
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Calvin; siblings Jed (Jill) Hunter, Jay Hunter, Jerry (Sandy) Hunter, Judy (Larry) Cottom and Jane (Stephen) Garner. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Jimmy, Jeff and John and nephew Nicholas.
Special thanks to McKay Dee Hospital's ICU.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital in Jana's name.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., with a visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Inurnment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
