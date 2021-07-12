Jana Lee Taylor Wangsgard
Jana Lee Taylor Wangsgard, age 49, was born December 31, 1971, in Ogden, Utah to LaMar H Taylor and MaryLee Memmott. She returned to the loving arms of her Redeemer following a tragic bicycle accident on July 8, 2021. She is the oldest of six and has been a light and example to them all. Always a performer, Jana started out at 3 years old standing on a stool and singing songs as her father played the guitar. She loved being in musicals and singing in choirs throughout her school years. Jana graduated from Weber High School, then served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Vancouver Mission under the leadership of Heber and Ardeth Kapp. She loved the people she served and grew a powerful testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She served Him diligently throughout her life. Jana attended Utah State University and Weber State University, earning her Bachelor's degree from WSU in Communications. She also completed her cosmetology certification at the Ogden ATC. Jana spent countless hours making people feel beautiful, especially on their special days. She married Todd Gilbert Wangsgard in the Salt Lake Temple on August 15, 1996, and with him raised four children - Conner, Dawson, Jayci, and Bridger. Jana and Todd loved to perform and travel together and supported each other in all aspects of life. She loved the outdoors, including running, skiing, biking, boating, hiking, camping, and just being together with family and friends. Jana adored her children and spent most of her days helping them develop their talents and teaching them of the Savior. She was an incredible advocate for her son, Bridger, and for all children with Down syndrome and other special needs.
Jana lived life to the absolute fullest. She was always planning the next adventure or vacation
and loved attending community events and theatrical performances. She served faithfully in many Church callings and truly loved and gave her all to the people in her stewardship.
Jana loved nothing more than being with her immediate and extended family. Words cannot describe the anguish we feel, nor how much we will miss this sweet daughter, mother, sister,
wife, and friend. She is survived by her husband and four children, as well as her parents and in-laws: Gilbert and Trudi Wangsgard, siblings: Jason (Melinda) Taylor, Shayne (Heather) Taylor, Trisha (Dan) Coleman, Karissa (Dave) Hardman, Tyson Taylor, and siblings in-law Tammi and Ron Neiderhauser, and Tyler and Cheryl Wangsgard. She has 23 adoring nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Myer's Mortuary from 5:30 to 8:30 pm on Tuesday, July 13th, at Myers Mortuary, 845 N Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah. Another viewing will be held Wednesday, July 14th, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at her Church meetinghouse at 3602 N 500 W, Pleasant View, Utah, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jana Taylor Wangsgard Memorial Scholarship Fund