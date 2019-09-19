May 2, 1976 ~ September 17, 2019
Janeea Harris Lowder, 43, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 17, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1976, in Ogden Utah, to Earl and Betty Harris.
She enjoyed a simple and happy life, growing up with her family in Pleasant View, Utah. She had fun climbing trees, riding bikes, running through sprinklers, snowball fights, learning dance and piano.
After dating him for many years, she married the love of her life, John Lewis Lowder on September 9, 1999, in the Logan Temple.
She graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor's degree in business. She enjoyed helping people, so her job in human resources at Iomega was a perfect fit. After working there for 12 years, she decided to focus on family and became a full time mother. Her children are her greatest treasure. She loved being a mom and aspired to be the best. She had a passion for travel, exploring new places and making memories with her children. She had a competitive spirit and it always showed whether she was playing a board game or her favorite sport, soccer. She loved the ocean, butterflies, fireworks and rainbows.
She tried to be the best person she could be and love everyone around her. She would greet everyone with a smile and always put other's needs before her own. Even as the end of her life grew near, she was still finding ways to help others. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Those experiences while serving often created lifelong friendships. She loves her Heavenly Father and her brother Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by two children, Kaytlyn Rae and Carson Lewis; her parents; and two brothers, Norlin and Daylan. She is survived by her husband, and three children, Mason, RaeAnna, and Matthew. She is also survived by siblings, David (Marta) Harris, Weston Harris, Daloy (Andrea) Harris, Laren (Paula) Harris, Kael (Lindsay) Harris, and Joleda Ortiz.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the North Ogden 1st Ward Chapel, 626 East 2600 North. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
