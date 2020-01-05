May 11, 1927 ~ December 23, 2019
Janet Butler Bean was born May 11, 1927, to Mary Alice Spencer and Alva Despain Butler in Salt Lake City, Utah and departed this life on December 23, 2019. She was second to the oldest of four children.
Her early years were spent in Park City, Utah, and Newfoundland, Nova Scotia where her father worked as a miner.
Following her father's death in Newfoundland, when Janet was only 11, her mother returned the young family to Salt Lake City where she attended Douglas Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from East High.
She then went on to graduate from the University of Utah majoring in English with a minor in Business.
She obtained her teaching certificate and taught high school English in both Utah and Wyoming. During her time at the U of U, she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
On December 28, 1951, Janet married James Merrill Bean in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City temple.
Merrill was immediately sent to the Korean War as an Air Force pilot. True to her adventurous spirit, she did not stay stateside but went with her new husband to Ashiya, Japan where he was stationed. Merrill flew missions in and out of Korea and Janet worked as a civilian at the U.S. base in Japan.
They also lived in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon, Wyoming, and Idaho before settling in Ogden, Utah in 1965. Janet and Merrill were divorced in 1989 after 36 years of marriage. Her curious nature continued with joy in the learning she found through traveling with her family to various destinations in the U.S., Europe, Israel, Africa and many places in Asia.
Janet was also community-minded as a member of The Chareya Club, Arts International, the American Red Cross and Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Most near and dear to her heart was her board-member position at Children's Aid Society where she also loved reading to children and helping many unwed mothers. Her service there also led her to adopt her three children. She also loved supporting and attending performances by Ballet West, the Utah Symphony and the Opera.
Janet enjoyed social time with her many friends playing tennis, golf, and bridge. Janet had fun playing tennis throughout the years with her dear friend Sharon Macfarlane, who preceded Janet in death by a few short weeks.
Janet was a member of the Ogden Golf and Country Club for over 50 years where she played in the ladies league for nearly five decades. She was also very proud to have even made Two Holes in One. She played bridge with the country club group up until the age of 91. It was a sad day for her when it became too hard for her to play anymore.
Janet's love of tennis and golf was passed on to her children. She made sure each of her kids took lessons and had opportunities to play. She was a true sports fan, loved watching golf and had crushes on Tiger Woods and Ricky Fowler. She liked watching the Utah Jazz, University of Utah football and any sports her grandkids played.
Other skills and interests she had and excelled at, were the lost art of short-hand, extremely fast and accurate typing, beautiful knitting and crocheting. She crocheted each grandchild their own blanket.
Janet has been a member of the Burch Creek Ward for over 20 years. She served in various church callings in her lifetime^ including Primary President and teacher, Relief Society counselor and teacher, Ward librarian and Scout Den mother.
She has expressed gratitude that through four bishoprics and many excellent presidencies and teachers, she has not only loved her ward but felt the love from them. Her former Relief Society president and her husband, Roberta and Kent West, went above the call of duty to help in her recovery from a broken leg and collar bone.
Her special neighbors, Bruce and Sue Richins have brought in her mail every day, taken out her garbage every Thursday, brought her food countless times and helped her with many other tasks. Her visiting teacher Cherie Adams has been the epitome of a ministering sister.
Her service was not just a monthly visit; she called and visited weekly. She provided meals and ran small errands for her including grocery runs. The priests in the ward brought her the sacrament each week and Alex Drake was particularly attentive by helping her with some yard work and spring cleaning tasks. Her home teachers, Clyde and Kris Baker, have also been attentive and willing to help with whatever she needed.
Our mother and grandmother wanted her family and friends to know she has a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and, although she couldn't always attend her meetings as her body aged, that she did enjoy attending when she could. She also enjoyed attending Institute classes in her younger years.
She has a testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and believes that if each of us tries to do our best to live as Jesus taught in the scriptures and as Prophets lead us today, that each of us will achieve eternal life.
Janet is survived by two daughters, Stephani Bean Allred and Alison Bean Calton. One brother, Jerry (Anne) Butler. Thirteen grandchildren: Chirelle (James) Triplett, Geoffrey Bean, Melani Smith, Amber (Steve) Wilson, London (Bryant) Pack, Jake Allred, Hunter Allred, Noah Allred, Joseph Allred, Lauren (Sean) Fowler, Chloe (Chase) Reynolds, Avery (Jackson) Walker, Zachary Calton, and 23 great-grandchildren.
he was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Joan and Russell Neilson, her infant brother Spencer Butler, and her son, David Alan Bean.
We would like to thank Dr. Seth Lewis and the CNA's and nurses of Encompass Hospice, Visiting Angels and Rolene Gray for their compassionate care.
Private family services were held earlier this week. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice or go and serve where you see fit.
Condolences may be shared at: