Janet Crezee Holliday

February 23, 1940 ~ January 7, 2020
Mom grew up in Slaterville Utah on a small farm, enjoying all that came with the simple country life. She was the epitome of a Daddy's Girl. Never one scared of hard work, she was always ready to help Grandpa. He taught her how to hang wallpaper and paint, she was a DYI'er before it was a thing. She grew up going to school in Ogden schools, graduating from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College where she developed her love of rocks and plants.
She married her high school sweetheart, Frank L. Holliday. They divorced after 38 years. From this union came Mom's most beloved treasures, her three children: Jeffery, Clayton, and Jennilyn. Mom stayed at home focusing on her family, and constantly rearranging the furniture. She loved her home and antiques. After us kids could fend for ourselves, she went to work in assisted living centers continuing to care for others. Her life was devoted to our brother Clay, she was his fiercest advocate and supporter. No one put her special boy in a corner. Much to all of our dismay, he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Earl W. Crezee and Irene Comora Bowns, brother Darwin and his sweet wife Tiny.
Janet is survived by a son; Jeff (Michelle) and daughter; Jenni (Bruce) as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express our most heartfelt thanks to The Family Tree of Morgan, Symbii Health Care, and our siblings from another mister, Matt & Michelle Murray.
Per mom's request stern instructions were given that there will be no public viewing or funeral, just Graveside Services on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: