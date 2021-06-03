Janet Devlyn Minor Allen
September 2, 1947 - May 29, 2021
Janet Devlyn Minor Allen, passed away on May 29, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital. She was born on September 2, 1947 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Donna Bea Stanger and Lee L. Minor.
She graduated from Ben Lomond High School. Janet married Ivan Charles Allen Jr. on May 12, 1967 in Ogden, Utah, they had two children and later divorced.
Janet worked for Hill Air Force Base and retired from the I.R.S. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Janet enjoyed reading, crocheting, bowling, cooking and above all spending time with her friends and family.
Janet is survived by her children Kevin (Pam) Allen and Lori Allen; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; her best friend and companion Bruce Malan; sister Debbie (Mike) Ballard; sister-in-law Karen Minor and her two fur babies Fearless and Tango.
Preceded in death by her parents Lee and Donna and her brother Mitch Minor.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 3, from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.
The family would like to thank Dr. Evan Moore and the McKay-Dee Hospital ER & ICU Critical Care Teams.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.myers-mortuary.com