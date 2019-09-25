Janet Elizabeth Gough Rose. In the early morning hours of September 21, 2019, she quietly and peacefully slipped from this life into the next at the home of her daughter in St. George, Utah.
She was born May 5, 1940, in Payson, Utah the middle child of three children to Richard Albert Gough and Aleene Kay. She married her true love Clark Henry Rose in Orem, Utah on May 28, 1960. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple.
She grew up on a small farm at the mouth of Payson Canyon, with her sisters Reva and Mariel. The pastures, fields, and forest were their playground. They ran free as wild horses and had a very happy childhood.
Janet completed high school at Brigham Young High and then graduated with a cosmetology license from Hollywood Beauty College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary and Relief Society. She worked at North Ogden Elementary School. She led a life of service^always thinking of others. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, reading, shopping, lunch with the girls, traveling, and marking goals off her bucket list. She lived in North Ogden, Utah and St. George, Utah.
She took joy in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Clark raised four children. She said her greatest accomplishment was her family. They brought her much happiness. Seldom a day went by that she did not talk on the phone with one or all of her children.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clark and their four children: JaNeece Knowles (Keith), DeAnn Fifield (Steve), Richard Rose (Julee), Nicole Christensen (Chad), 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mariel Baird Limb (Walt), brother-in-laws: Kenneth Rose (Bobbie), Marvin Limb, and Reid Fowers. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Reva Stubbs, brother-in-law Wayne Stubbs, sister-in- law Julie Fowers.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at North Ogden 16th Ward LDS Chapel, 205 E. Elberta Dr., North Ogden, Utah 84414 with visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM and also on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 PM at the same location. Interment will be at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah 84414.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary
