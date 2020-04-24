Janet Gay Dalton Stanger passed away on April 21, 2020. Her life was full of compassion, love, kindness, and care to family and friends.
She was born on July 14, 1932, in Ogden Utah. Her parents were Arvil and Martha Christensen Dalton, and siblings, Nareen, Althea, Don, and Margean. Janet grew up in Ogden. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber Academy (later Weber State University). She worked at the Arsenal, Navy Base, and Hill Air Force Base.
Janet married Dan Stanger on August 17, 1956. Their marriage was later sealed in the Ogden Temple. They were blessed with five children, Sandy (Alan) Jensen, Gregg Stanger, Vickie (Dennis) Fletcher, Danette (Paul) Stuart, and Casey (Cara) Stanger.
She liked bowling, dancing, reading, cooking, eating out, movies, traveling, spending time with friends, and chocolate. Janet was an ardent Utah Jazz fan and to the delight of her family, could carry on a lively conversation about players, games, and statistics. She loved her various pets throughout the years, and most recently, her dear kitty, Patchy.
Janet's greatest joy and love was her family. In addition to her five children, she had 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with each of them, individually and as a big, noisy group. The holidays were anticipated and memorable events planned and prepared with great detail and love.
Janet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving and especially enjoyed visiting teaching and working with the sisters in the Relief Society and the children in Primary.
She and Dan were co-owners of Stanger's Greenhouse in Roy where they raised and sold a wide variety of nursery and bedding plants and other gardening supplies.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Dan, and their son Gregg.
"To our sweet mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother we love you dearly and will miss you so much. We look forward to the time that we can be together again."
A private graveside service was held at the Roy City Cemetery, with a 'Celebration of life' to be scheduled later.
Funeral services under the direction of Myers Roy Mortuary.
You may send condolences to the family at: