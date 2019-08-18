October 9, 1941 ~ August 14, 2019
Janet Gibbs Bair, beloved wife, mother, stepmother, grandma, aunt and friend, passed away from a long courageous battle with Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA7) on August 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends.
Janet was born on October 9, 1941, in Ogden, UT to parents Vernor F. Gibbs and Carrie May Canfield. She was the youngest of three girls, and loved her sisters Sharol Taylor and Donna Willard, who both proceeded her in death. Janet graduated from Ogden High School in 1959 and went on to finish a degree in cosmetology from Weber State College. She worked at several local Ogden department stores before becoming a hairstylist, which was her passion. She especially loved the wonderful friendships from her clients.
Janet married the love of her life, Brent Bair, on June 26, 1980. She is survived by her husband, Brent; daughters, Stacie and Kristie Samuels; stepdaughter, Andrea (Bob); grandchildren Justin, Whitnee, Brooklyn, and Britton; and seven great- grandchildren.
Skiing, spending time with friends, traveling, cultural events, taking long drives with her husband, decorating for holidays, and her beautiful yard, were just some of the things she enjoyed. She was very good at shopping... never saw a treasure or trinket that she didn't want to buy! Those who knew her will remember that she just said it like it was, and sometimes that got her into a bit of trouble. Her grandkids meant the world to her and she loved creating scrapbooks for them.
Janet fought a courageous battle with SCA7 for the last 20+ years. She tried her very best to remain as independent as possible for as long as she could. Her family is so proud of her for this. Janet's three daughters would like to thank their dad, Brent, for his complete devotion, love, and gentle care he provided to his "JJ" for all these years. Dad, you are our hero!
The family wishes to thank the staff at Signature Hospice for their loving and gentle care the last several months, especially; Andrea, Beth, Shari, Valerie, Debbie, Dawn, Tina, and Sue. Thank you also to Candis, Katchie, sister-in-law Nancy, Dean, Larry, Club 59, and Birthday Club... your love and kindness mean so much.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Premier Mortuary in Roy, UT from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019. A short viewing will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 10th LDS Ward, 125 E. 5350 S., Washington Terrace, UT, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Internment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's honor to the National Ataxia Foundation at ataxia.org or via mail at 600 Hwy 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426.
