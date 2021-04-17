Janet Lee Vipperman Calhoun
September 20, 1965 - April 11, 2021
Janet Lee Calhoun was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly after a courageous and long fought battle against cancer on April 11, 2021 at age 55.She was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Robert and Joyce Vipperman on September 20, 1965 and joined her siblings; Linda, Lisa, Robert, Craig, & Joyce. After graduating from South High School, Janet married her lifelong sweetheart, Ben Calhoun. Together, they had their only child, Austin Calhoun. Janet loved music and attending concerts, traveling all over (especially the Oregon coast), trips to Wendover, NV, a good time, and of course, she never missed an opportunity to talk to anyone and make a new friend. In her later years, she cherished nothing more than being a grandma to Berlin & Imogen. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled during the summer. Special thanks to the many caring physicians and nurse practitioners and other medical professionals at Utah Hematology & Oncology, specifically Harold M. Johnson, MD, Carl R. Gray, MD., and Jan W. Davis, APRN.