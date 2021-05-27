Janet Lucille Barber Weis
Together Again
I passed into the loving arms of Our Father in Heaven and the Blessed Mother Mary on May 21, 2021 surrounded by my loving family at home in Layton, Utah.
I was born July 17, 1937, in Evanston, Wyoming to Winston Beard Barber and Etta Lucille Hellewell. I grew up and attended school in Evanston, graduating from Evanston High School 1955. I attended the University of Wyoming for one year. I also attended Stevens Henager College in Ogden.
I married the love of my life, John Charles Weis (Jack), on September 7, 1956. Jack died on March 8, 2020. We are the proud parents of seven children: John, Michelle, Winston, Jody, James, Wendy and Margaret. We have eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Jack and I lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Arco, Idaho; Pinedale, Wyoming; Vernal, Utah; and in Layton, Utah for the past 55 years since 1966.
I was a member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton and I sang in the choir for over 30 years. The highlight was singing with the choir at a Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome, Italy. I was a member of the Council of Catholic Women and served as an officer several times. I was honored as Woman of the Year in 1996. I was a Eucharistic minister and taught youth education classes.
I was a Cub Scout, Den Leader, Brownie Girl Scout Leader, and 4H Leader. I enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading, scrapbooking and cross stitching. Summers were enjoyed at our cabin in Glendale on the upper Weber River.
I worked for Davis Mental Health and Substance Abuse Center (Davis Behavioral Health) in Farmington for 24 years, retiring in 2000.
I am survived by our children: John (Virginia); Michelle Gideon; Winston (Marcie); Jody (Michelle); James (Kathy); Wendy DiGiacomo; Margaret "Maggie" (Ryan), grandchildren: Tyler, Jocelyne, Jeff, John, Jamie Lee, Russ, Ashley, Hayden, Gavin, Brooklynn, eight great-grandchildren, sister Wynn (Larry) Rice and sister-in-law, Annette Weis.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.