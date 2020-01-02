Janet Madoline Ashley, Seber, Fisher, Nelson

July 5, 1942 ~ December 27, 2019
NEWTON - UTAH Our beautiful Mom and Gramma Jan passed away suddenly on December 27, 2019, at Ogden Regional Hospital, Janet was born on July 5, 1942, in Janesville Wisconsin to Parents Clive N. and Berniece Dix Ashley, Janet's family later moved to Cache Valley Utah where her and her family remained, Janet married James Albert Seber August 3, 1957, and together they raised five children in the Brigham City Area.
Margaret (Deceased), Marty (Deceased) (Charlie),Connie (Dave), Jesse (Cami),Douglas (Deceased).
Jim later died on July 1, 1966. Janet then married Joe Fisher in 1967 and of that union they had Diana (Dan). Joe later passed away on October 19, 2006.
Janet Married Steve Nelson August 4, 2007, She and Steve enjoyed the last 12 years until her death spending time with family and being active in the senior community.
Funeral Services to Honor this AMAZING WOMAN will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Church in Newton Utah 90 South 100 West.
Interment will be held later that day at the Brigham City Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences can be sent to the family at: