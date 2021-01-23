In Loving Memory
Janet Margaret Toole Boyer
On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Janet Margaret Toole Boyer, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in her home at the age of 87.
Janet was born on August 1, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Ellen Margaret Murphy and Alfred Heath Toole. She was raised in Coalville, Utah by her loving grandmother, Roberta H. Toole and her uncle and aunt Frank and June Toole. Janet graduated from North Summit High School, and on November 22, 1952 she married John L. Boyer (Jack) of Hoytsville, Utah. Together they raised two sons, Kurt and Todd, and two daughters, Connie and Kathy. On August 15, 2000, Janet and Jack were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Janet worked for the U.S. government for over thirty years, retiring as a Division Chief for the Internal Revenue Service. She and Jack led a very active lifestyle and spent many years enjoying the beautiful Utah outdoors; camping, fishing, packing horseback into the high Uintah Mountains, snowmobiling, and skiing. Together they attended virtually every sporting event or performance of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet served in various church callings including Relief Society president.
First and foremost, she was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word. Her home was always warm and welcoming, a place where family and friends loved to gather. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a very quick wit, and was always ready to listen and impart words of encouragement and wisdom. Janet was well respected because of her honesty and integrity. Kathy, her daughter, described Janet perfectly as "quietly remarkable". She was and always will be the heart of our family.
Janet is survived by her husband Jack of Ogden, Utah, four children, Connie Margaret Stewart (Kendal), Kathy McFarlane, John Kurt Boyer (Julie E.), and Todd Robert Boyer (Julie A.), 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Combe Road Meetinghouse, 2501 Combe Road, Ogden, Utah. Services will be live streamed by going to the bottom of Janet's obituary page at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
